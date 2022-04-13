Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Steel Truss Bridge at Mori, Uttrakhand

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on April 9, inaugurated a Double Lane Steel Truss Bridge at Mori, Uttarakhand during his visit to 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project. Addressing a large gathering on this occasion, Nand Lal Sharma said “this 70-meter-long & 6-meter wide bridge being constructed on river Tons at an approximate cost of Rs 3 crore will be beneficial to the local population at large. It will facilitate better connectivity between villages Bainol, Naitwar and Mori and will also support the activities of Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project.” On this occasion, S.K. Singh, Head of Project, NMHEP along with SJVN officials were also present.

During the visit to Naitwar Mori Project site, Nand Lal Sharma inaugurated commencement of concreting works of Power Intake Structure and Generator Assembly works for Boxing up works of Unit-II. The Boxing up works of Unit-I are already in progress. Sharma also inaugurated the commencement of Erection Works of 37 km long 220 KV Transmission Line having total 111 Towers. SJVN is constructing the Transmission Line for power evacuation from Naitwar Mori HEP from Bainol to Snail. He exhorted the employees to put in more cohesive efforts for early completion of the project.

Sharma said “We are committed to commission the Project in the current Financial Year. This will be an important milestone in our capacity addition journey and help us in achieving our Vision of 5000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040.”

Sharma added that the Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project is leading to the overall development of the region and state of Uttarakhand by bringing in infrastructure & community development, investment, better educational & health care facilities, direct & indirect employment opportunities and boost to local businesses. Various development works being undertaken by SJVN under Corporate Social Responsibility in the project vicinity are benefitting the region.

Currently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16900 MW and is executing multiple Projects in Hydro, Thermal and Solar in India, Nepal & Bhutan. The company has also diversified into Power Transmission and Power Trading.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:43 PM IST