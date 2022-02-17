Nand Lal Sharma, CMD SJVN inaugurates River Diversion of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on February 15, inaugurated River Diversion Arrangement of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. Nand Lal Sharma informed that in a historic event, the Foundation Stone of the Project was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27th December 2021. Now, with the diversion of the river, construction works of Coffer Dam and excavation of Dam Foundation have been set in motion. The 253-meter-long Diversion Tunnel has been completed in a short duration of seven and half months. He further informed that the Electro Mechanical Works amounting to Rs. 136.64 crores and Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works for Rs 526.92 crores have also been awarded.

On this occasion, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), S.P Bansal Director (Civil), Parminder Awasthi, Head of the Project along with Project officials were present.

During his visit to the Project, N.L Sharma inspected the project sites and took a detailed review of work progress. He appreciated that the construction activities at various components, excavation works at Power House, stripping works at Right & Left Bank, construction of Office building & Bachelor Accommodation are in full swing.

Nand Lal Sharma motivated the employees and exhorted them to put in cohesive efforts and work in co-ordination to complete the construction activities of all the components ahead of the schedule.

Sharma said that “We are aiming to achieve the target for Project commissioning in 2025. This will help SJVN in achieving the Vision of an installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by the year 2040.”

66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project is a Run of River Scheme on river Beas at Dhulasidh, Distt Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. It is being implemented on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain basis. The estimated cost of the Project is Rs 687 crores. On completion it will add 304 Million Units of energy in 90% dependable year.

Sharma added that the Project will lead to the overall upliftment of the area with infrastructure development and generation of direct & indirect employment. Various development works being undertaken by SJVN under Corporate Social Responsibility in the project vicinity is benefitting the region and the State at large.

Currently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16400 MW and is executing multiple Projects in Hydro, Thermal and Solar in India, Nepal & Bhutan. The company has also diversified to Power Transmission and Power Trading.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:04 PM IST