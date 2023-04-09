Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Drishti Conclave-III

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN inaugurated 3rd Conclave that is being organized under DRISHTI initiative at Kufri, Shimla. The brainchild of Visionary Leader, Nand Lal Sharma DRISHTI programs and conclaves are structured to communicate the Shared Vision of becoming a 50000 MW company by 2040 to all the employees and to strengthen their efforts to attain this vision

While addressing the conclave, Nand Lal Sharma said that the DRISHTI is designed in a way that every SJVNite can imbibe the spirit of attaining our Shared Vision in actions & thoughts.This will lead to synergy in the efforts of SJVNites in achieving the vision of becoming 25000 MW company by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040. The program also aims to motivate the manpower for future challenges and opportunities while taking the company to the next orbit of success.

Nand Lal Sharma said that such training programs act as a proficiency building platform wherein employees mutually deliberate, assess and address new challenges & opportunities that might be faced in attaining the Shared vision. He further said that this awareness helps them to stretch their level of competencies & boast team spirit amongst them.

Sharma further said that these programs and conclaves under DRISHTI are the perfect combination of the learning and generating new ideas for attaining our shared vision. Under this Initiative 29 training programs have already been organized, while this is 3rd Conclave in the series.

Sharma added that SJVN is Moving forward with perseverance and strong efforts and commitment of SJVNites. Currently SJVN has a diversified portfolio of 46879 MW and is currently developing75 projects.

During the Conclave in a Motivation Session was also organized for delegates by Harshvardhan Jain, who inspired them to work hard in sync with efforts of Team SJVN and to tap the potentials within everyone, which have no boundaries. Harshvardhan Jain is regarded as one of India's Best Motivational Speaker. He has inspired millions of people by his knowledge full speeches, Workshops, Motivational seminars

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), A.K. Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and senior officials were among the attendees.