Nand Lal Sharma CMD, SJVN inaugurates Blood Donation Camp at Shimla

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN inaugurated Blood Donation Camp organized at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla. The Blood Donation camp was inaugurated in the august presence of Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) S.P. Bansal, Director (Finance) A.K. Singh and Director (Electrical), Sushil Sharma. The Chief Patron of Satluj Ladies Club Lalita Sharma and other office bearers of the club also graced the occasion along with members and office bearers of the club. The camp was organized in association with IGMC Blood Bank, Shimla.

On this occasion. Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN has been adopting various welfare measures for contributing in betterment of the society. Sharma stated that in todays camp, all time record of blood units from Corporate Office Shimla has been broken with 174 registrations and 168 donations. He stated that as always SJVNites have been front runner in voluntary contribution to the society and expressed happiness on the overwhelming participation towards this noble cause. He further said that there could be no better service to humanity than Blood Donation and during the current Financial Year SJVNites have donated more than 600 units of blood at various camps organised at different projects and offices of SJVN. This blood donation camp would be useful to cater to the needs of blood for the patients of various hospitals in Shimla.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:40 PM IST