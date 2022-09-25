e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates All India Kavi-Sammelan

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates All India Kavi-Sammelan

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

All India Kavi-Sammelan was organized by SJVN Limited during Hindig Pakhwada in Shimla. The conference was duly inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the chief guest Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN.

On this occasion, Nand Lal Sharma said that various programs are organized by the corporation with the aim of promoting Hindi, the official language. In this episode, by organizing this Kavi Sammelan, the corporation is not only promoting Hindi but also promoting nationalism and feelings towards social issues. Today, the eminent poets of India will not only tickle us with their humorous creations, but will also throw light on contemporary problems with the expression of human feelings and emotions.

On this occasion, Geeta Kapoor, Director (Personnel), AK Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) along with senior officers and employees of the corporation were present. The members of Hindid Salahkar Samiti of the Ministry of Power were also present as special guests in the Kavi Sammelan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

CR Ticket Checking Revenue crosses ₹150 crore in FY 2022-23 - 136% Increase over FY 2021-22

SRM hosts national seminar on role of Saivaite Adheenams in Tamil language

SRM hosts national seminar on role of Saivaite Adheenams in Tamil language

SRM celebrates World Tourism Day

SRM celebrates World Tourism Day

Western Railway achieves yet another milestone in scrap sale

Western Railway achieves yet another milestone in scrap sale

JioMart is set to get you festival ready this season with the #TyohaarReadySale

JioMart is set to get you festival ready this season with the #TyohaarReadySale