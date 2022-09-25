Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates All India Kavi-Sammelan

All India Kavi-Sammelan was organized by SJVN Limited during Hindig Pakhwada in Shimla. The conference was duly inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the chief guest Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN.

On this occasion, Nand Lal Sharma said that various programs are organized by the corporation with the aim of promoting Hindi, the official language. In this episode, by organizing this Kavi Sammelan, the corporation is not only promoting Hindi but also promoting nationalism and feelings towards social issues. Today, the eminent poets of India will not only tickle us with their humorous creations, but will also throw light on contemporary problems with the expression of human feelings and emotions.

On this occasion, Geeta Kapoor, Director (Personnel), AK Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) along with senior officers and employees of the corporation were present. The members of Hindid Salahkar Samiti of the Ministry of Power were also present as special guests in the Kavi Sammelan.