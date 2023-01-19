Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN conferred with Leading Director Award 2023 by Greentech Foundation

SJVN

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN has been conferred with prestigious Leading Director Award during 2nd Annual Greentech Leading Director Awards 2023 by Greentech Foundation. The award honors visionaries behind growing & successful companies and has been conferred to Nand Lal Sharma in recognition to his commitment for excellence and implementing innovative futuristic strategies that has led to the exponential growth of SJVN in recent times.

Nand Lal Sharma is the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN Limited, a CPSE under Ministry of Power, GOI. He is also the Chairman of its three subsidiaries companies namely SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company, Nepal, SJVN Thermal Private Limited, Bihar & SJVN Green Energy Limited.

With ingenuity, knowledge and foresight, Nand Lal Sharma has led SJVN to present portfolio of around 45,000 MW with 2091 MW under operation, twelve projects of 4323 MW under construction and 38,364 MW under various stages of development. In year 2022 alone, 14 renewable projects of 1641 MW capacity have been bagged across the country. SJVN plans to invest Rs 1.6 lakh crores by 2030 and Rs. 2.3 lakh crores by 2040.

Under the dynamic leadership of Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has emerged as a major public sector power entity in Indian power scenario. Sharma has played pivotal role in expansion and diversification in Hydro, Thermal, Solar & Wind Energy sectors, Power Transmission and Power Trading pan India. His steadfast belief in Integrated River Development Basin Approach has led to allotment of three hydro projects of 2059 MW in Arun river basin in neighboring country Nepal and seven hydro projects of 1428 MW on Chenab river basin in Himachal Pradesh and five hydro projects of 5097 MW on Dibang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh. Company is on new orbit to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 as envisaged by Nand Lal Sharma.

New Delhi based Greentech Foundation, established in year 2000 is a leading organization dedicated to the cause of recognizing and rewarding best practices amongst India’s ever vibrant corporate world. The prestigious Leading Director Awards by Greentech Foundation aims at recognizing inspirational leadership across corporate functions for organization’s advancement by applying highest standard as a matter of practice, policy and transformational leadership qualities.

