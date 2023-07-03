Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN assumes charge as Chairman, BBMB

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN has assumed the additional charge of Chairman, BBMB. Sharma who is CMD of SJVN has taken over the additional charge with effect from July 1, 2023.

Nand Lal Sharma holds Master’s degree in Business Administration from International Centre for Promotion of Public Enterprises, University of Lubliana, Slovenia (Europe).

Nand Lal Sharma has been heading SJVN as Chairman & Managing Director since December 2017. He is also the Chairman of three other Subsidiary Companies namely SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company, SJVN Thermal Private Limited & SJVN Green Energy Limited.

With more than 33 years of experience in Administration and Power Sector, Nand Lal Sharma has steered SJVN towards exponential growth Pan India & abroad. He has played a key role in expanding the Project Portfolio of the company from around 5200 MW in 2017 to 54,327 MW at present. Under his leadership, the company has diversified into various fields of energy sector and has ventured into Power Trading. The company has also been designated as fourth Implementing Agency for floating tenders for Renewable Energy Projects by MNRE.