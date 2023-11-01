Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Unity Pledge to the employees

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN administered the National Unity Pledge to the employees at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla today.

Paying tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Nand Lal Sharma said that his remarkable contribution in unifying various princely states into united India will always be remembered and celebrated. He exhorted all to work for maintaining national integrity to realize the success of Amrit Kaal for a prosperous India.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) and senior officials were also present. The National Unity Pledge was also administered to the employees at various offices and projects of SJVN across the nation. ‘Run for Unity’ was also organised at projects & offices of SJVN.

This year, National Unity Week is being celebrated from 25th October to 31st October to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This significant day presents an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of India to withstand any kind of actual or potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)