Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN Administers Integrity Pledge to the Employees

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN commenced the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla by administering Integrity Pledge to the employees. On this occasion, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) and senior officials were present.

Nand Lal Sharma said that observing Vigilance Awareness Week every year helps in creating greater sensitivity among the employees and the public about the need for ethics and transparency in personal and professional domain. The theme of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 is ‘Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation.’ Sharma encouraged all to be part of the participative vigilance initiatives in the fight against corruption.

The Integrity Pledge was also administered to the employees at various offices and projects of SJVN across the nation.

SJVN is participating in a three-month long awareness campaign (August 16th to November 15th, 2023) focusing on preventive vigilance measures. During the upcoming Vigilance Awareness Week, a slew of In-house and outreach activities such as quiz, slogan writing and declamation competitions for employees, students and local population will be organized in all the projects and offices of SJVN. The objective of these programs is to create awareness and disseminate the message of corruption free India for development of the nation.

