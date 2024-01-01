Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN addresses the employees during ‘Setting up of the priorities for the year 2024’ event

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN addressed the employees during ‘Setting up of the priorities for the year 2024’ event organized at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla. On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), and Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma extended warmest greetings for a prosperous and successful new year to all. He highlighted that SJVN is treading swiftly on the path of growth. The successful commissioning of two projects namely 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station & 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Plant in 2023 is the step forward in this direction. With this, SJVN's installed capacity now stands at 2227 MW and the project portfolio of the company is exceeding 56000 MW.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that SJVN's market capitalisation has grown tremendously with its share price increasing threefold in the calendar year 2023. This has happened for the first time in the history of the company. He encouraged everyone to focus on four key areas which are maximizing power generation from operational projects, expediting under-construction projects, fast-tracking the activities of projects in Survey & Investigation stage and acquiring new projects to continue this spree of success.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) wished everyone a happy new year and exhorted all to put in their best efforts to make SJVN a leading entity in the power sector. Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) in his address said that in recent years, SJVN has added various renewable projects in its kitty. Now, these projects are entering the operational stage, with 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Plant leading this sequence.

‘Setting up of the priorities for the year 2024’ event was physically attended by all the employees at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla and the employees posted at various locations across India & Nepal were also connected virtually.