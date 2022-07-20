Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN addresses freshly recruited Field Engineers/ Officers & Jr. Field Engineers / Jr. Officers.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director addressed Freshly Recruited Field Engineers/Officers & Jr. Field Engineers/Jr. Officers, during Management Employee Connect Program.This initiative is amongst a series of innovative exercises, introduced by Nand Lal Sharma to motivate and energize SJVN employees, for achieving higher targets. The objective of this Interactive Program was to inspire and integrate new inductees to assist SJVN in achieving the upgraded Shared Vision of 50000 MW Company by 2040. The event organized at Hotel Royal Tulip, Kufri was attended by more than 150 fresh recruits.

Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) along with other senior Officers of SJVN, graced the function. Dr. Pawan Agrawal, CEO of Mumbai Dabbawala, a Motivational Speaker of International repute also held an interactive session with the new inductees.

While welcoming fresh recruits, Nand Lal Sharma said that currently the world is being driven by ideas, and only the highly motivated and creative people would be able to survive this highly competitive environment. He recalled the growth story of SJVN from the 1990s having a portfolio of 1500 MW, which today has grown to around 31500 MW. Nand Lal Sharma stated, in the last two years SJVN has been allotted various projects in India & abroad. Today SJVN has 2016.51 MW projects in generation and has more than 50 projects under various stages of development. He reiterated his belief in Team SJVN, which is fully geared up to achieve Shared Vision of becoming 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040.

Sharma further stated that for achieving this gigantic dream and towering vision, fresh recruits must be ready for face challenges. He exhorted all employees to be prepared for postings at difficult locations and put in their best efforts for achieving the tasks assigned to them. He further emphasized that the intent of SJVN is to accelerate efforts in the right direction with right speed, for achieving the Shared Vision of SJVN.

Dr. Pawan Agrawal, CEO of Mumbai Dabbawala is the Founder & President of Kamalabai Educational and Charitable Trust, Mumbai. He is an International Motivational Speaker, Author, Educationist, Business Consultant and Successful Entrepreneur.