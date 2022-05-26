Nand Lal Sharma, CMD flags off “Mini Marathon”

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN Flagged off Mini Marathon from HP Government Secretariat, Chhota Shimla. The Mini Marathon was organized to commemorate 35th Raising Day of SJVN under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). The Marathon was organized for seven different categories consisting of SJVN Employees, their family members and outsourced workforce employed in SJVN.

The rally was flagged off by Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director in presence of Smt. Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), S.P. Bansal Director (Civil) & Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical). All the employees along with their family members participated enthusiastically in this rally. The rally started from Chhota Shimla and passed through The Mall, Chaura Maidan and culminated at The Petterhof, Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma, while addressing the employees said that the last one year proved to be the BEST YEAR in the journey of SJVN so far. During this year portfolio of SJVN grew almost by four times. The portfolio which was around 8000 MW last year is now around 32000 MW. He appreciated the hard work being put in by all SJVNites. He exhorted them to take SJVN to new heights, while ensuring all the support from management.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director along with all the Directors also presented the awards to the winners of Mini Marathon. During the ceremony 15 Health Champions from across the Organization were also felicitated during the event.

At culmination point i.e. Hotel Petterhof various Fun Games for Employees and their family members were also organized.