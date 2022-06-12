Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN conferred with PSU Award of The Year-2021

Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) conferred PSU Award of the Year 2021 to Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN. The award was conferred in recognition of the outstanding contribution made by Sharma to make SJVN most efficient & profitable Mini Ratna Company of the year 2021.

Nand Lal Sharma is heading SJVN Limited as Chairman & Managing Director, a Schedule A, Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise.

Under dynamic leadership of Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has emerged as a major player in Power Sector in India and neighbouring countries. With the total portfolio of around 31500 MW and more than 50 projects under various stages of development, SJVN plans to invest Rs 75000 crores in next five years and Rs 1.8 lakh crores in next ten years. This will result in employment generation, infrastructure development and overall socio-economic growth of the country.

SJVN started with a Single Hydro Project of 1500 MW in 1988. Today 2016.5 MW is under Operation and the company has presence in India and in neighbouring countries of Nepal & Bhutan. SJVN now holds a diversified portfolio of Hydro, Thermal, Wind and Solar Power Projects, Power Transmission and Power Trading. The company has recently formed a subsidiary company SJVN Green Energy Limited for developing renewable energy projects.

Established in 1986, the Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) is India’s No 1 equity research and capital investment magazine which cater to the needs of its reader-investors.