NALCO wins coveted Golden Peacock National Award for Sustainability

One of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium-Power producers in the country, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has been adjudged the National Winner of the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability, in recognition of its relentless focus on Sustainable mining and environment-friendly practices. NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra received the Award on March 23, 2022 in a virtual session organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD).

Patra addressed the distinguished gathering and lauded the employees for their steadfast commitment towards Sustainability drive and environment management practices. ‘’This Award is testimony to the high standards NALCO follows in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies. This a significant recognition of the hardwork and dedication of NALCO Collective which has brought laurels to the organization,’’ said Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO.

NALCO’s Sustainable Development is an integral part of its business with specific focus on economic, social, environmental & energy related issues. This is driven by continual improvements in the systems, processes, procedures and work ethos to enhance satisfaction of various stakeholders. The company’s Mines division has been certified with 5 star rating for sustainable mining by the Mines Ministry, Government of India.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:54 PM IST