Nalco Q4 profit rises nine-fold to Rs 936 cr

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Monday reported a nine-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 935.74 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by strong operational performance and favourable prices. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 100.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 2,874.47 crore, compared to Rs 2,042.27 crore in the year-ago period. "After the peak period of COVID-19 outbreak and with the opening of the markets, we witnessed a significant recovery in the second half of the financial year of 2020-21. With further easing of restrictions and resumption of economic activities, we are optimistic for a robust growth in the long run with our focus on increasing the production in mining and refining segments and opening up of the new coal blocks," Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said.