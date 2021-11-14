Nalco Q2 profit jumps to Rs 748 cr

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) registered a handsome rise in net profit for Q2 FY 21-22 at Rs 748 crore, posting a jump of 600% over Rs 107 crore achieved during corresponding period of last year. This is one of the strongest performance in a decade, with Net Profit soaring to Rs.1095 crore at half-yearly stage. The net profit has soared by 783% to Rs.1095 crore, as against Rs.124 crore for the corresponding period of previous year.

During the quarter, the total income from operations is Rs.3592 crore, registering 51% growth over Q2 of FY 20-21, which was Rs.2375 crore.

On production front, the Company registered higher production in 2nd quarter of FY 21-22 on all fronts, i.e. bauxite production, alumina hydrate production and aluminium cast metal production. During the Q2 FY 21-22, the Company achieved bauxite production of 18.88 lakh tonnes, alumina hydrate production of 5.30 lakh tonnes and metal production of 1.14 lakh tonnes, compared to 17.04 lakh tonnes, 4.87 lakh tonnes and 1.06 lakh tonnes respectively achieved in Q2 FY 20-21.

During the quarter, the Company has clocked strong growth in Sales, registering total metal sales of 1.26 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of aluminium compared to 0.91 lakh MT in preceding quarter. The total alumina sales during the 2nd quarter registered strong growth of 11% with achievement of 3.18 lakh MT compared to 2.86 lakh MT of corresponding period of last year.

Commenting on the impressive performance of the Company, Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO said, “I compliment the employees of NALCO for coming back strongly in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, to deliver strong growth in profits and production. Dedicated efforts of employees in maximizing production has helped NALCO to take advantage of the favourable market conditions.’’

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:03 PM IST