NALCO joins the Nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at NALCO Corporate headquarters in Bhubaneswar. Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO unfurled the National Flag. Patra exhorted Nalconians to rededicate themselves for the cause of Nation-building and making India Atmanirbhar. He paid rich tributes to the Founding Fathers of the Constitution, Freedom Fighters and Soldiers guarding the frontiers of our Country. The function was conducted with minimal physical participants, adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:57 AM IST