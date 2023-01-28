Nalco CMD unfurls National Flag at Damanjodi

NALCO, the Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day with great patriotic fervour at all its production units, corporate headquarters and regional offices across the country. Sridhar Patra, CMD unfurled the National Flag at the Company’s Mines and Refinery Complex at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha. Patra lauded the efforts of NALCO collective in nation building and gave a clarion call for working with renewed dedication, discipline and determination to take NALCO to the next level of business excellence, which in turn, he said, will be our contribution towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and for becoming an integral part of India of the 21st century. At the Corporate Headquarters in Bhubaneswar, the National Flag was unfurled by C.R.Pradhan, former CMD of the company.

