NALCO celebrates AKAM by launching 300 smart class rooms in govt. schools

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NALCO, the Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, participated in the iconic week celebration of the Ministry, by launching 300 Smart Classrooms in 120 Govt. schools. At a function held in hybrid mode, Alok Tandon, IAS, Secretary, Mines, Govt. Of India, in presence of Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO inaugurated 240 Smart Classrooms in 91 schools in the first phase. The balance 60 Smart Classrooms in 29 schools are in advanced stage of completion. The multi-locational event was witnessed by senior officials of the Ministry of Mines, Directors of NALCO, large number of school children, officials and employees of NALCO, officials of District Administration of Koraput and Angul, education officers, school authorities and public representatives. At ground level, the inaugural ceremony was held at Govt. High School, Angul and Sri Jagannath Bidyapith, Sunabeda.

The schools from the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Khordha, where the smart classrooms have been completed were inaugurated. The initiative will provide modernised method of learning and better interaction through pictorial presentation, which is likely to strengthen the teaching process and improve the overall quality of education in the predominantly tribal dominated aspirational districts. This flagship education project of NALCO has been commissioned by EdCIL(India) Limited, a CPSE of Govt. of India. The schools have been identified in association with district administration to develop smart classrooms by installing integrated community computer-cum-projector with ancillary devices. The project also envisages handholding and training on a continuous basis for teachers and students. The total project cost is Rs.7.65 Crores.

Alok Tandon, IAS, Secretary, Mines, GOI highly appreciated the effort of NALCO in promoting quality education at the grassroots level, which, he said will go a long way in nurturing young minds to become able citizens of the future. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO expressed satisfaction at the successful launching of this educational initiative as part of AKAM and said that quality education of the youngsters will be the real asset for the nation’s future. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Mines, Government of India and the respective District Administrations of the Government of Odisha for their unstinted support for such a noble initiative.