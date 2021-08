Navratna CPSE NALCO joined the nation in celebrating the 75th Independence Day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Sridhar Patra, CMD, hoisted the national flag at NALCO’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar and addressed the employees. Similar celebrations were also held in production units and other offices of NALCO across the country by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:10 AM IST