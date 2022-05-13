NALCO celebrates 24th National Technology Day

Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) joined the nation in celebrating the 24th National Technology Day at its Research & Technology Centre at Bhubaneswar today. Former Chairman of ISRO, Dr K. Sivan addressed the gathering on the theme "Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for sustainable future", on virtual mode as the Chief Speaker on the occasion. Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO delivered the presidential address while M.P. Mishra, Director (P&T) delivered the welcome address. The function was organized offline as well as online in which employees of NALCO from across the country participated.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:24 PM IST