NALCO-BARC releases India’s 1st bauxite CRM

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India and country’s leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium, has successfully developed a Bauxite Certified Reference Material (CRM) naming as BARC B1201 in joint collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). This is the first of its kind CRM in India and 5th in the World. BARC B1201 was formally launched by M.P. Mishra, Director (P&T), NALCO and Dr. A. C. Sahayam, Head of Division, National Centre for Compositional Characterisation of Materials in the presence of senior officials of NALCO and BARC at NALCO Research & Technology Centre, Bhubaneswar on March 24.

Expressing pride and Congratulating the entire team involved in development of this product, NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said “The collaboration with BARC has resulted in developing this unique product required by our research laboratories. This achievement will inspire the researchers for further innovation and will also add value to the cherished vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India Initiative”.

Worth mentioning that this new product will act as an import substitution for use by Industries, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions as a calibration standard in evaluating analytical methods, performance of Instruments, and data quality control in routine analysis of bauxite.