Nagpur Station Central Railway sets up “Restaurant on Wheels” – the first of its kind in Nagpur Division

Nagpur Division Central Railway has set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Nagpur Station under Innovative Ideas of catering policy. Though it is first of its kind on Nagpur Division, this is second of its kind on Central Railway. The first one has been set up recently at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Central Railway in the month of October 2021. And Railways plans to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at few more locations on Central Railway.

The restaurant has been set up using a unserviceable rail coach which will become a landmark eatery house in Nagpur station area. The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located in the circulating area outside Nagpur Station. The exact look of the coach has been provided to the restaurant coach. While decorating the coach the important places of Nagpur city have been considered. Also the original colour and design of coach has been maintained.

The restaurant will be fine dining place offering a unique experience to diners and it accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting.

North, South, continental and other cuisine available and the restaurant will be open 24x7 for passengers and general public as well.

The restaurant will operate following all existing Covid-19 guidelines by Government for Restaurant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:53 PM IST