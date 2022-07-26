N L Sharma, CMD SJVN reviews progress of Buxar Thermal Project, Bihar

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on July 24 inaugurated the commissioning of Electric Overhead Traveler Crane and erection of Low-Pressure Heater (LP Heater#6) at 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Buxar, Bihar. During the visit, Sharma took a detailed review of the construction & erection activities at various project components.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the project progress is in full swing. Structure & equipment erection activities at Boiler-I, STG-1, Boiler-II, Chimney and other Balance of Plant works are in advanced stages of construction. “Major milestone of Ceiling Girder lifting of Boiler#1 has been completed. With today’s development, erection works of Turbine & Generator have further gained momentum. Now our focus is on achieving the major milestone of Ceiling Girder lifting of Boiler#2 and Hydro Test of Boiler#1 on schedule,” said Nand Lal Sharma.

Addressing project officials and contractors at site, Nand Lal Sharma stressed on timely completion of the project without cost and time overruns. On this occasion, Manoj Kumar, CEO (BTPP) along with senior project officials were also present.

1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project is being implemented by SJVN’s wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Thermal Private Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 10,439.09 crores.The first & second unit of the project are scheduled to be commissioned by June 2023 & January 2024 respectively. On commissioning, the project will generate 9828.72 million units annually.

SJVN, a transnational power entity with present portfolio of more than 31500 MW, has diversified areas of business in hydro, solar, wind & thermal energy, power transmission and power trading. Company is committed to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.