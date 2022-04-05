N L Sharma, CMD SJVN meets PM of Nepal at New Delhi

Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, N L Sharma called upon Sher Bahadur Dueba, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Nepal at New Delhi. Prime Minister of Nepal is on an official visit to India along with other Ministers and Senior officers of Government of Nepal.

Sharma apprised the Prime Minister of Nepal about the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project bring constructed by SJVN in Nepal. Sharma also informed about the activities pertaining to preparation and approval of DPR of Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in a record time. SJVN is targetting to commission the Arun-3 Hydro Project ahead of schedule and start the construction of Lower Arun Project as soon as requisite approvals are in place.

Sharma also discussed about the development of vast Hydro Potential of Nepal and benefits of adhering to One-basin One-Developer approach for faster and efficient execution of hydro power projects. The Prime Miinister appreciated the progress of Arun-3 Project and assured his full support for optimum development of hydro power potential of Nepal.

Later, N L Sharma also met Smt. Pampa Bhusal, Minister of Energy of Nepal. Sharma discussed about the progress of construction activities and issues related to Arun-3 and Lower Arun Hydro Projects.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:56 PM IST