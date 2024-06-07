Mysuru Division of South Western Railway Observes 16th International Level Crossing Awareness Day

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway today observed the 16th International Level Crossing Awareness Day with a focused awareness drive conducted at LC gate No 5 near Golden Landmark Hotel on KRS Road, Mysuru. This initiative, led by Smt. Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, aimed to educate road users about the critical safety measures necessary at level crossing gates to prevent accidents and save lives.

Level crossings remain one of the most vital yet hazardous components of rail infrastructure. Every year, countless lives are lost at these crossings due to carelessness, inattentiveness, or risky shortcuts. In response to this ongoing concern, the Mysuru Division has taken proactive steps to enhance public awareness and safety at these intersections.

During the awareness campaign, Smt. Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division emphasized the importance of maintaining controlled speeds when approaching level crossings and strictly adhering to gate protocols by never attempting to cross when the gate is closed, about to close, or opening. She highlighted the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, particularly near level crossings, and urged road users to observe all signage’s, including stop and speed breaker boards, to reduce speed accordingly.

DRM stressed the critical role of gatemen and urged the public not to pressure them into opening the gates prematurely, as they are following essential safety instructions. She pointed out the necessity of adhering to height restrictions at level crossings and road under bridges, especially given the recent electrification of 25,000 Kilo Volts, which significantly heightens safety risks. Additionally, she warned against placing any materials on or near railway tracks, noting that such actions endanger train passengers and are punishable under Section 154 of the Railways Act. Lastly, she reminded everyone that trespassing on railway premises or tracks is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railway Act.

With these guidelines, the Mysuru Division urges all road users to exercise utmost caution while crossing level crossing gates. The division has approximately 231 LC gates and plans to extend this awareness drive for a week, from 6th June to 12th June. The campaign will reach out to residents living close to these level crossings to spread crucial safety awareness.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway to safeguarding lives and enhancing the safety of rail-road intersections.