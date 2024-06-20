Mysuru Division of South Western Railway Enhances Passenger Experience with Real-Time Grievance Resolution and Measures to Prevent Overcrowding in Reserved Coaches

Under the proactive leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Smt. Shilpi Agarwal, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway has introduced several initiatives to significantly enhance passenger travel experiences. Like establishing a Rail Madad War room, Regular drives, Etc.. These initiatives focus on addressing passenger grievances in real-time and preventing the overcrowding of reserved coaches by passengers holding invalid tickets to travel by reserved coaches.

The Division’s Rail Madam is accessible to pasengers via the toll-free number 139 and through the Rail Madad apps available on both Android and iOS platforms. Developed by the Centre for Rail Information Systems, this centralized database facilitates real-time monitoring and resolution of passenger complaints.

From April to June 2024, the division received 5,132 complaints related to issues such as lost luggage, malfunctioning electrical equipment, unauthorized passengers in reserved coaches, cleanliness in coaches and toilets, and deficiencies in passenger amenities, luggage booking and grievance related to catering services. The Mysuru Division has ensured these complaints are promptly addressed, with action taken reports sent to passengers without delay.

Due to these timely interventions, there has been a significant reduction in complaints handled by Rail Madad war room, decreasing from an average of 90 complaints on June 9, 2024, to an average of 38 complaints by June 18, 2024.

Certain trains identified as prone to overcrowding, now have dedicated RPF escorts assisting Ticket Examiners (TTEs) in ensuring only passengers with valid tickets occupy reserved coaches within the Mysuru Division. Fines were imposed on approximately 624 passengers with invalid tickets travelling in reserved coaches within a couple of days during the current Month and an amount of Rs 3,48,770/- was collected as penalty from the offenders..

To deter unauthorized passengers from traveling in reserved coaches, the division has deployed joint teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket-checking staff to conduct random inspections at stations and on trains. During the peak summer travel season, the Mysuru Division added about 61 extra coaches of different classes to various trains with over 100% occupancy from April 1st until the end of the summer season. Additionally, 14 special trains were operated to various destinations like Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Rani Kamalpati, Manamadurai, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bijapur, Khurda Road, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Vijayanagar, and Hubballi to accommodate the increased passenger volume.

Apart from this, Safety in train and stations has always been a top priority of the division, Supervisors and staff from various departments have conducted regular public awareness campaigns to educate passengers about proper air conditioning temperature settings, the dangers of overloading electrical circuits, and the importance of adhering to reservation rules. Passengers have also been counseled on the appropriate use of high-capacity electrical appliances, to prevent fuse blowouts, leading to a marked decrease in related complaints.

A special cleanliness initiative has been launched across the division, with particular emphasis on stations like Arsikere, which had previously received frequent complaints. Joint teams of TTEs and RPF staff have been deployed to tackle these issues, resulting in noticeable improvements in cleanliness standards.

DRM, Smt Shilpi Agarwal, emphasized that the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway remains committed to delivering safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences to passengers and challenge of unauthorized passengers remains dynamic, requiring continuous monitoring and intervention. The Mysuru Division is dedicated to addressing these issue through ongoing public awareness campaigns and strengthened collaboration between RPF, commercial staff, and passengers. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with railway regulations and enhance the overall travel experience for legitimate passengers and the division continually seeks to improve service quality and passenger satisfaction.