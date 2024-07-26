MYKPY will see enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs and private organizations: Lodha

"It is a great pleasure that today 40 entrepreneurs from various sectors and representatives from 20 private organizations involved in different industries have participated in the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana (MYKPY).' Through the Skill Development Department, we will ensure excellent coordination between employment-providing organizations, youth, and the government. This scheme will contribute to the development of Maharashtra and bring about significant changes, providing 1 million training opportunities annually and helping achieve the dream of a skilled and employable Maharashtra," said Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Minister Lodha was speaking at 'Industry Meet' organized at Sahyadri Guest House to register job requirements from the private sector for the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana.'

Minister Lodha further stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several skill development schemes. In the recent Union Budget, an allocation of Rs. 2 lakh crore was made to create employment and skill development opportunities for more than 4.1 Crore youngsters in the next five years. The concept of starting the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana is the idea of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This scheme, aimed at leading the state towards development, is meant for everyone beyond any form of discrimination and will be implemented without any income criteria. We must all work together with the sole aim of creating employment. Parents work hard to ensure their children get good jobs. When youngsters with good qualifications do not secure good employment, both parents and children become disheartened. At the same time, entrepreneurs and various private organizations express regret over the lack of skilled manpower. Keeping this in mind, let us all come together and effectively implement this scheme, which will contribute to the state's development and personal growth for everyone," Minister Lodha added.

During the meeting, 40 entrepreneurs and 20 industry organizations registered for job opportunities under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana and raised questions related to candidate registration, required job opportunities, employment training programs, and other aspects of the scheme.