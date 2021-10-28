MYBYK installed at two locations in Valsad

Cycling is a sustainable, healthy and low cost mode of travel. With high traffic congestion and high pollution level it is important to keep the cycling momentum going even for short work travels. Dr. Bhairrvi Joshi from Valsad Gujarat has been working in the field of sustainable mobility pan India past few years, from being the bicycle mayor of Valsad to being the CEO and director of BYCS India has been working continuously to bring about the change in mobility solutions through people's movement. Through her constant efforts she has got the Public Bike Share system-MYBYK in Valsad in collaboration with Valsad Racers Group and with inaugural launch of 10 cycles for the trail of one and half month. MYBYK was officially launched on 23rd October 2021 during the event of VRG night run.Public Bike Share or PBS allows citizens the flexibility of renting and sharing cycles for short trips at nominal rates without actually having to buy and maintain a cycle. MYBYK is installed on a trial basis for 45 days in Valsad town at two locations- Circuit house and Anchor heights on Tithal road on 23rd October 2021.One has to simply download the App, select the cycle and press unlock against its number in the App. The cycle can be picked up and dropped at any hub. It is a convenient mode of commuting even if you do not own a cycle for your short distance journeys. We urge the citizens of Valsad to make use of this service and with good usage we can make it possible to get it permanently in Valsad and at multiple locations.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:17 PM IST