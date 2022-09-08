M.V. Iyer appointed as Chairman - Mahanagar Gas Limited

Mahesh Vishwanathan Iyer, Director (Business Development) with GAIL (India) Limited has been appointed as Director on the Board and elected as Chairman of Mahanagar Gas Limited effective from September 1, 2022.

Iyer is an Electrical Engineer with more than 36 years of rich and diverse experience in execution of projects in the areas of gas pipelines, LNG terminals, City Gas Distribution Projects, renewables etc, amounting to Rs.40,000 crore. As a target-oriented professional, he has consistently delivered results in all his endeavours.

Iyer has been part of the core team of GAIL for implementation of various long term and short-term strategies. Iyer is Chairperson of Konkan LNG Limited and Central U.P. Gas Limited and also holds Directorship in ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited.