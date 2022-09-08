e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryM.V. Iyer appointed as Chairman - Mahanagar Gas Limited

M.V. Iyer appointed as Chairman - Mahanagar Gas Limited

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image

Mahesh Vishwanathan Iyer, Director (Business Development) with GAIL (India) Limited has been appointed as Director on the Board and elected as Chairman of Mahanagar Gas Limited effective from September 1, 2022.

Iyer is an Electrical Engineer with more than 36 years of rich and diverse experience in execution of projects in the areas of gas pipelines, LNG terminals, City Gas Distribution Projects, renewables etc, amounting to Rs.40,000 crore. As a target-oriented professional, he has consistently delivered results in all his endeavours.

Iyer has been part of the core team of GAIL for implementation of various long term and short-term strategies. Iyer is Chairperson of Konkan LNG Limited and Central U.P. Gas Limited and also holds Directorship in ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CR's scrap revenue of Rs 175.98 crore April-August 2022 is highest ever

CR's scrap revenue of Rs 175.98 crore April-August 2022 is highest ever

General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 staff of Central Railway

General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 staff of Central Railway

Capt. B. K. Tyagi takes charge as C&MD, SCI

Capt. B. K. Tyagi takes charge as C&MD, SCI

M.V. Iyer appointed as Chairman - Mahanagar Gas Limited

M.V. Iyer appointed as Chairman - Mahanagar Gas Limited

Bank of Maharashtra organizes mega credit outreach programme at Aurangabad

Bank of Maharashtra organizes mega credit outreach programme at Aurangabad