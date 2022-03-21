Muthoot Mercantile inaugurates its 25th branch at Dombivli

Muthoot Mercantile Limited (MML) the flagship company of Muthoot Ninan Group unveiled its 25th branch in Dombivli East on February 9, 2022. Going forward, the company plans to set up 15 more branches in Mumbai in the coming 2 months. The branches as well as others in the offing will offer a bouquet of products & services to Mumbai residents including Gold Loan, Gold Loan at Home, Health Insurance and Money Transfer. Mathew M Muthoot, Chairman, MML said Mumbai is a target market for Muthoot Mercantile Ltd considering the state's huge base of lower income & middle income population.

Regional Manager Sreehari Nair, Asst. Regional Manager, Robinson, Vigilance Head, BalShiram Shinde, Branch Manager Aarti were present.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:04 PM IST