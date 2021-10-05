Muthoot Finance launches AI Virtual Assistant ‘Mattu’

Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold loan NBFC has joined hands with Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI technology to launch ‘Mattu’, an AI-powered virtual assistant. Available on the website and mobile app, the intelligent assistant enables users to apply for various kinds of loans, address concerns, and perform transactions like checking account balance, paying gold loan interest, availing loan top-ups, making part payments and much more.

Speaking about the launch of this Virtual Assistant, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group said, “The launch of a revamped and turbo-charged Mattu marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. This AI-powered virtual assistant offers various customer-friendly features like multi-lingual support, voice search capability, and can handle more than 250 frequently asked questions. Besides, if a user wants to speak with our customer service representative, they can do so via the virtual assistant. This is great customer convenience in current times”

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:45 AM IST