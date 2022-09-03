Mumbaikars opting for safe, cool & comfortable journey - the Mumbai AC local train

Suburban railway system of Mumbai, one of its kind in the world is the most unique railway system transporting millions of commuters to every corner of the city. This Suburban railway system is known as the Lifeline of the City.

Mumbai Suburban Network of Central Railway carries approx. 3.3 million passengers every day over 80 stations through its 1810 services daily.

Central Railway’s suburban commuters have given an overwhelming response to AC suburban locals. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months. From a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February-2022 to that of 41,333 passengers in Aug.-2022, traffic has increased almost 7 times.

This tremendous response to AC locals has been due to the fact that travelling by AC suburban locals is not only fast but also most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems between Suburbs and the City. Recently from 5.5.2022, to facilitate the daily commuters, Railways have slashed the single journey fare by 50%.

One regular commuter Mrs. Babita B. Gosavi from Dombivli travelling in AC local working as Superintendent in City Civil and Sessions Court, Mumbai said “I am travelling in AC local from Dombivli to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the morning and from CSMT to Dombivli in the evening during peak time. This journey is very pleasant & stress free. Though I am travelling for the last 33 years between Dombivli and CSMT in local trains, ever since shifted to air-conditioned local, the travel stress has completely reduced. Because, it is well known how difficult it is to get off and on from Dombivli Station. In such a situation, the air-conditioned local introduced by Central Railway is a gift for our daily commute.”

Another Traveller shifted to AC local train, Prashant N. Desai, said “I am the regular commuter to BKC as well as Dadar, CSMT, I also used to travel by Road to BKC depending upon the ‘traffic’ which is the most important factor. Ever since the AC local have started, my travel has really been very cool and comfortable. Considering the time taken in road traffic with irritating noise coupled with fuel impact, I always prefer the AC local. Also, ticket is reasonable and affordable compared to that of fuel consumption if travel by road.

Providing Comfortable Travel and being sensitive towards the well-being of the Commuters, Central Railway is always at the forefront in its efforts to provide a comfortable travel to its passengers and running of AC locals is one of them. The overwhelming response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers.