Mumbai witnessed the Grand Finale of Indian Hip Hop Dance Championship, Season 11

The finale saw some great performances by talented dancers selected from all across India. They conducted auditions in 20 CITIES across India with 25000+ participants out of which 4000 dancers were shortlisted. The judges then selected 400 dancers that competed against each other at the Grand Finale held on 7th January 2023. The winners of the competition will now represent India at World Hip Hop Dance Championship to be held in August 2023 at Phoenix Arizona, USA.

This event was organised by Choreo Culture International Dance Academy. They have been successfully organising this event for 11 years now. Till date, they have sent Indian teams to the USA 8 times to compete in the World Hip hop Dance Championship against 55 countries. Their team won BRONZE MEDAL twice in 2015 and 2021 at World Hip Hop Dance Championship, USA. This time they are aiming for GOLD MEDAL for India. They believe there is immense talent in India and if given opportunity and support, they will bring glory to India by winning Gold Medal in World Hip Hop Dance Championship by beating 55 other countries.

The judges for the competition were from Austria, UK, Hungary and India. Adrienn Rez, Kartik Raja, Ravi Varma, Sambo Mukherjee, Nimble Funk, Poornesh Ram, Aman Saklani, Shubham Rana, Akshit Juyal, Suryadharshan and Anushi Singh were the judges for this year. This event has given exposure to several dancers from India who have now become celebrities and choreographers in Indian film industry.

ANJAN SIVAKUMAR “The beauty of this competition is anyone can compete in this competition irrespective of background, financial status etc. Dance is also a sport and we believe it deserves the same respect and support that other sports in India get. I really want people to come forward and support us in any which way possible to bring Gold medal to India and earn the title of best dance team in the world”

ANJAN SIVAKUMAR is director and creator of INDIAN HIP HOP DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP. He is also a professional dancer, choreographer, founder and director of CHOREO CULTURE INTERNATIONAL DANCE ACADEMY, Kharghar.

Winners Of Adult Division Gold Medalist - Unity One Crew - Assam

Winners Of Adult Division Silver Medalist - Caper Maniac Crew-West Bengal

Winners Of Adult Division Bronze Medalist - The Wonder Crew-Delhi

Winners Of Junior Division Gold Medalist - The Little Foot Crew-Maharashtra

Winners Of Junior Division Silver Medalist - Sst Warning Crew - Gujarat

Winners Of Junior Division Bronze Medalist - Tantrum Dance Academy - Maharashtra

Winners Of Megacrew Division Gold Medalist - One M Crew-Odisha

Winners Of Megacrew Division Silver Medalist - The Rising Star - Maharashtra

Winners Of Megacrew Division Bronze Medalist - Galaxy Dance Company-West Bengal

Winners Of Minicrew Division Gold Medalist - Euphoric Dance Crew - Maharashtra

Winners Of Minicrew Division Silver Medalist - The Crew 1-Jharkhand

Winners Of Minicrew Division Bronze Medalist - Rda Rockers - Jharkhand

Winners Of JV Megacrew Division Gold Medalist - Venom Dance Crew-Maharashtra

Winners Of JV Megacrew Division Silver Medalist - Point Out Crew-Karnataka

Winners Of Varsity Division Gold Medalist - The Mortal-Chattisgarh

Winners Of Varsity Division Silver Medalist - Abcd Dance Factory - Gujarat

Winners Of Varsity Division Bronze Medalist - The Creative Crew-Uttar Pradesh