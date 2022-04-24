Mumbai to host India's first International Cruise Conference

The Indian cruise market has the potential to grow by 10X over the next decade, driven by rising demand and disposable incomes, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Government of India.

He was speaking at a press conference to announce the upcoming 1st Incredible India International Cruise Conference 2022 from 14th to 15th May 2022. Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India, the Mumbai Port Authority, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are organizing the two-day event at the Hotel Trident in Mumbai.

Cruise tourism is recognized as the fastest-growing segment in the leisure industry. In addition, the government categorizes cruise tourism as a niche tourism product.

Speaking to the press persons, the Minister said India is gearing up to be a magnificent cruise destination and capture the growing market. “Indian cruise market has the potential to grow by ten times over the next decade”, he said adding, “the flagship Sagarmala initiative by PM Narendra Modi is connecting the ports of Chennai, Vizag and Andaman with Goa, which receive maximum tourists”.

Sarbananda Sonowal also unveiled the brochure, logo, and the conference's mascot - Captain Cruzo. He also launched the event website – www.iiicc2022.in at the press interaction. The conference aims to deliberate on 'Developing India as a Cruise Hub'.

“The conference on international cruise tourism aims to showcase India as a desired destination for cruise passengers, highlight the regional connectivity, and disseminate information about India's preparedness for developing the cruise tourism sector”, the Minister said.

The two-day international conference will witness participation from stakeholders, including international and Indian cruise lines operators, investors, global cruise consultants/experts, senior government officials from the Ministry of Home, Finance, Tourism, and Ports and Shipping, state maritime boards, state tourism boards, senior port officials, river cruise operators, tour operators, and travel agents, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:34 PM IST