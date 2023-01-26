Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation celebrates 74th Republic Day

Subhash Chand Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd, unfurled the National Flag and addressed the gathering on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations at Vaitarna Station Site of Virar-Dahanu Road Quadrupling Project. On this occasion, a Cycle rally to spread health awareness by MRVC Officers was also flagged off by S C Gupta, CMD MRVC.

