Mumbai Port Trust celebrates Republic Day

Mumbai Port, India’s premier port celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day with enthusiasm as it was special since India is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and Mumbai Port Trust celebrating its 150 years. On this occasion, Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust hoisted a Flag, at 1 Indira Dock. CISF, MbPT presents the Guard of Honour. CISF also performed spectacular demonstration and parade. Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Dy. Chairman, MbPT, Rakesh Shrivastava, ITS, CVO, MbPT, MbPT HoDs, Sr.Officers & staff attended the ceremony. On this occasion, Jalota, addressed the gathering and distributed various awards and prizes.

Jalota extended his gratitude to all employees stake holders for their collective efforts for success of MbPT despite restrictions imposed during pandemic period. Jalota mentioned that MbPT is carrying several events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour glorious history and achievements in different sectors and also planning several events for 150 years celebration of MbPT. Mumbai Port is constantly engaged in creating new infrastructure, new business opportunities, attracting new cargoes and opening up new avenues and contributed for maritime sector.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:11 AM IST