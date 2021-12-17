Mumbai Port Trust celebrates Constitution Day

Constitution Day was celebrated at Mumbai Port Trust on November 26, 2021. U.R. Mohan Raju, Secretary read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India in the Board Room in the presence of Heads of Departments and Senior Officers. Mumbai Port Trust also organised a lecture on 6th Dec. 2021 on the Life Journey of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Smt. Shilpa Kamble, renowned personality was the Chief Guest. The Chairman and other senior officers as well staff and office bearers of the SC/ST Association attended the programme.

The Programme commenced with the obeisance to the image of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by lighting candle and offering garland and flowers. Smt. Shilpa Kamble narrated the life journey of Dr. Babaseb Ambedkar. Jalota in his address stated that Dr. Ambedkar fought for the rights of socially and economically backward people. Jalota, further stated that Dr. Ambedkar being the Chief Architect of the Constitution also wrote many books and that MbPT will reflect Dr. Ambedkar's contribution towards the nation, on the occasion of completion of 150 years of Mumbai Port Trust.

Secretary, MbPT emphasized the contribution of Dr. Ambedkar towards nation. He stated that, we should follow the principles of Dr. Ambedkar and next generation also should contribute towards society by implementing Dr. Ambedkar's guidelines.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:39 PM IST