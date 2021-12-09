Mumbai Port handles chemical tanker for benefit of trade

With the tanker spot market prices sky rocketing the need for smaller tanker for small parcel sizes is need of the time to save foreign exchange. Also it is cost cutting for importer and exporter. Mumbai Port Trust under the leadership of Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman and Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Dy. Chairman, handled a small tanker MT Aqua Marine LOA 85 meters. Vessel was scheduled to load 2300 Mt of Ethyl Acetate, the High value cargo can only be loaded directly from terminal through pipelines. Tanker was berthed with one tanker barge alongside berth to comply with requirement/ avoid damage to jetty fenders.

Planning and execution of operation was done by Marine department successfully under guidance of Capt. B. Chand (Dy. Conservator) on 14th Nov 2021. Vessel was safely berthed at FCB (NPP) completed cargo operation and sailed on 15th Nov 2021. Henceforth, Mumbai Port can handle the small tankers for loading and discharging of chemicals with special arrangement and precautions.

The Mumbai Liquid cargo importer and exporter association and Shipping agents have appreciated the efforts of Mumbai Port Trust as this will attract more such parcel size and vessels which will benefit trade.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:52 PM IST