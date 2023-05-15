Mumbai Port Authority bags second prize from Shipping Ministry for overall performance among major ports

The Mumbai Port Authority has secured second prize for Overall Annual Performance for the year 2022-23 at the “Sagar Shreshtha Samman” Award ceremony for Major Ports held on 10th May 2023 in New Delhi. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shripad Y. Naik presented the trophy to Rajiv Jalota, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority.

