Mumbai Fake vaccination drive: Nursing students lured with 150 marks

The 2,000-page chargesheet filed in the fake vaccination drive case by Kandivali police reveals that one of the key accused, Dr Manish Tripathi, had lured the nursing students of KCEP with 150 marks in practical exams. The police have recorded the statements of at least seven nursing students who were also offered Rs 3,000 for participation in the drive.

According to the statement given by one of the students, who had enrolled for a three-and-a-half year course at the KCEP Group of Institutions, claimed that Dr Tripathi had asked all his students to enrol for vaccination drive in March.

The chargesheet states that the students were offered 150 marks each to participate in the drive, which was made mandatory. The chargesheet reads, “As per the rules, each beneficiary was to be given 0.5ml of vaccine dose. However, two days after the drive kick-started at Shivam Hospital in Charkop, Dr Tripathi approached us (students) in private and asked us to administer only 0.3ml. He said this allows them to vaccinate more people given the limited number of vials.”

Meanwhile, another student, who was named by many eyewitnesses for allegedly administering fake vaccines, said in her statement that she was promised 20 marks for practical exams in return for participating in the fake drive. When one of the nursing students at Kandivali’s Hiranandani Heritage drive pointed that the vials were not sealed, the frontline staff were told the vials coming from Charkop-based Shivam Hospital come without the seal, the chargesheet reveals.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:09 AM IST