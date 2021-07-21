Multiple projects inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by PM

A new chapter has been added in the robust growth of Indian Railways with Gandhinagar Capital station taking a smart shape as India’s first ultra-modern airport like railway station and redefining the entire concept of rail travel. Taking ahead his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated multiple rail projects to the nation carried out in the state of Gujarat , i.e. newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, Gauge Converted cum Electrified Mahesana – Varetha line including Vadnagar station, the newly electrified Surendranagar – Pipavav section & also flagged off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha on 16th July, 2021, through video conferencing. With the opening of the Gauge Converted cum Electrified Mahesana – Varetha line & the newly electrified Surendranagar – Pipavav section, a seamless connectivity, faster as well as eco-friendly mode of transportation by rail has been established to these regions from various parts of the country.