Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Institute, Dharwad celebrates 11th Anniversary

Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute, Dharwad, South Western Railway has celebrated its 11th Anniversary on June 6, 2022.

This Institute was started in the year 2011 after the inception of South Western Railway in the year 2003. It is the only zonal level training Institute in South Western Railway. The Railway Employees like Station Masters, Commercial Clerks, Ticket Checking Staff, Train Managers, Loco Pilots, Track Machine Operators, Section Controllers, Section Engineers, Traffic Inspectors, Supervisors and Clerical Staff etc. are being trained here on Initial, Refresher, Promotional, and Special Courses. Railway signalling system, Safety Rules, Operating Rules, Commercial Rules etc. are taught here. For this purpose a well-established model room is also available here. On an average 2000 employees are being trained from this institute every year.

On appointment to Railways, the staff mentioned above, shall undergo training in this institute and pass in the examination held at the end of the course for being appointed in railways. Safety Category staff are issued with the Competency Certificate from this institute, without which they will not be permitted to work independently.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore attended the function as Chief Guest and honoured the meritorious trainees who have scored the highest marks in their respective final examinations. For improving the training facilities, a Lab of Control Office Application (COA), Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) and Coaching Operations Information System (COIS) was also inaugurated by General Manager. This Lab will be helpful to impart practical training in Charting and Planning of both freight and passenger train movements on real time basis for Controllers and other staff.

While speaking on the occasion GM/SWR has said Institute shall be developed as centre of excellence. Library shall be developed with books of all fields even with out of railway. The institutional membership of great universities shall be extended to all supervisors to excess their knowledge centres. He also congratulated the awardees and asked them to preserve the mementoes they will give you happiness when you grow old the small things will give lots of happiness in the life. Happiness does not rest with big things. On this occasion in appreciation of good work done by Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute he declared the cash award of Rs. 50,000/-.

Principal Chief Operations Manager has said the mistakes of Doctor may cost one life but the mistakes Station Master may cost many life. He urged the staff to be safety conscious and be alert while one duty. He also assured the Principal that all kind of help will be extended form Head Quarter for improvement of training activities.