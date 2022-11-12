MTNL, Mumbai observes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week - 2022’

e-Paper Get App
MTNL, Mumbai observed ‘Vigilance Awareness Week - 2022’ from October 31 to November 06, 2022. The event was inaugurated with a pledge by Deepak Mukherjee, ED, MTNL Mumbai Executive Director, MTNL, Mumbai along with PGM (Vigilance), MTNL, Mumbai, GM (BB), GM (Inst & Plg.), GM (EB& LC), GM (OP) & DGM (Vigilance), MTNL, Mumbai and other officers. An information booklet was released by the Executive Director, MTNL, Mumbai on the occasion.

An Essay competition, Quiz competition and talk on the theme by invited guest were arranged by the Vigilance unit. Wide publicity was given through Twitter and SMS to take the integrity e-pledge through CVC portal.

A valedictory function was held at Telephone House, which was presided over by the Executive Director, MTNL, Mumbai, PGM (Vigilance) and GMs along with other officers. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the various competitions. The function was concluded with a vote of thanks by DGM (Vigilance).

