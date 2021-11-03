MTNL, Mumbai observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2021

MTNL, Mumbai observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 from October 26 to November 01, 2021. The event was inaugurated with a pledge by Deepak Mukherjee Executive Director, MTNL, Mumbai along with A.K. Mishra PGM (Vigilance), MTNL, Mumbai,P. V Kondayoor DGM (Vigilance), MTNL, Mumbai and other officers. An information booklet was released by the Executive Director, MTNL, Mumbai. An Online workshop and Essay competition were arranged by the Vigilance unit. Wide publicity was given through Twitter and SMS to take integrity E-pledge through CVC portal. A valedictory function was held at Telephone House, which was presided over by Executive Director, MTNL, Mumbai, PGM (Vigilance) along with other officers. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the competitions. The function was concluded with a vote of thanks by P. V Kondayoor DGM(Vigilance).

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:08 PM IST