MTM, Able Education organises Jai Teligu programme

Maharashtra Telugu Manch – MTM in association with Able Education and many other organizations in Maharashtra conducted grand Jai Teligu program on March 4, 2023 at The Fine Arts Auditorium, Chembur Mumbai in support of Anand Nilayam Senior Citizen Home & Gaushala. The program had events for women empowerment, entrepreneurship, Telugu literary summit, Chitra Ganam, Disocurse by Sri Jonnavithula Ramalingeshwar Rao, Award ceremony for eminent persons for their service to society.

Presided over by : SVR Srinivas garu, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary,

Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. Govt of Maharashtra.

Guest of Honor: Dr P V Ramana Garu, Chairman – ITM Group of Educational Institutions.

Sri Ganeshi Bingi, MD Able Shipping India Pvt Ld

Special Guest: Jonnavittula Ramalingeshwara Rao, Noted Telugu Filmy lyricist and a poet. Film Award Winner

Chitra Ganam G Sarada Subramaiam & Kuchi Saraswati Sai Sanker, Prasangam by Jonnavithula, Musical orchestra, Mahil Bachat ghat stalls, entrepreneurship training, Details of Khopoli Anand Nilayam and Gaushal were presented to over 1200 audience from all parts of state.

Over 42 Telugu community seniors were presented with Bhessham, Excellence, Seva Ratna and entrepreneurship awards.