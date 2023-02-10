MSSI Mumbai Chapter observes Multiple Sclerosis Day

India Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed on first Sunday of February every year, with the whole month being used to create maximum awareness amongst the general public through webinars, seminars, walks etc.

To commemorate India MS Day, MSSI Mumbai Chapter had organized a MS Awareness Programme on Sunday, 5th February 2023 at BMC Garden, Near Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra (W).

The program started with an introduction speech by Dr. Rekha Bhatkhande, Dean & Head, Shushrusha Ctizens Co-Op Hospital, Hon. National V. President, MSSI and Hon. V. Chairperson, Mumbai Chapter. Mr. Hemant Nerurkar, Hon. National President, MSSI was the Chief Guest of the program. Two eminent neurologists, Dr. Sarosh Katrak, Emeritius Director, Dept. of Neurology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre and Dr. Satish Khadilkar, Dean & Head, Dept. of Neurology, Bombay Hospital were speakers for the event. Dr. Katrak explained about MS in early India where it was thought to be a rare disease, but now it’s getting known with new diagnostic methods like MRI. He explained in very simple terms as how the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cell called myelin sheath destroying it just as the insulation on an electrical wire, causing an inflammation. He also talked about the different types of MS, early signs and symptoms & how early diagnosis is important and spoke about invisible symptoms like fatigue, depression, mood swings etc.

Dr. Khadilkar spoke about the various newer treatments and drugs available for MS which offer significant hope for patients. He emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

This was followed by an was an interactive session with the neurologists and the MS patients & caregivers.

This year, we also had two delegates join us from MSIF, London, Ms. Lili White, Communications & Campaigns Officer and Ms. Anthadine Oyefeso, Organizational Development and Movement Building Manager.

Mr. Sandeep Chitnis, Hon. National Secretary, MSSI briefed the participants on MSSI’s various patient care and explained the benefits of registering with MSSI. He also shed light on various projects pipelined for better advocacy for MS patients.

The event was compered by Mrs. Sundari Raju, Hon. Secretary, MSSI Mumbai Chapter. Vote of Thanks was proposed by Mrs. Sheela Chitnis, Co-Founder, MSSI & Hon. Chairperson, MSSI Mumbai Chapter.

Ms. White and Ms. Oyefeso also conducted a focus group discussion with the patients and caregivers where they highlighted the real time challenges and how they have overcome them with the support of MSSI.

The program ended with a street play which was written by Rotarian Mrs. Anjana Karnik, Volunteer, MSSI Mumbai Chapter. This street play was themed on “Understanding Multiple Sclerosis” which was loved by the audience present. About 90 participants joined us to observe India MS Day who were also given free t-shirts and caps at the time of registering.

The program ended with distribution of scrumptious lunch boxes for the patients, caregivers, volunteers and all present. MSSI Mumbai Chapter is happy for getting support from many and making “India MS Day 2023” a grand success.

