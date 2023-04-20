MSETCL bags award for its contribution to Green Energy Corridor

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has been honored by an award for its best performance in the Green Energy Corridor project. The company has won the award at SuryaCon conference in Pune, organised by EQ International. The Chairman and Managing Director of MahaTransco Dinesh Waghmare (IAS) has applauded the hard work of officers and employees of the company for the success.

MSETCL has participated in the Green Energy Corridor scheme of the union government and installed a total of 16 Extra High Tension lines (590 circuit kilometre) and 36 associated bays. The company has successfully completed the transmission strengthening work for evacuating a total of 938 Mega Watts of non- conventional energy.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and MD of MSETCL Waghmare credited the success to officers and employees of the company. In a statement Waghmare says, “I give the credit of success of the MSETCL to my team. The consistent performance of officers and employees had resulted in winning a number of awards for the company. The MSETCL had now adhered to the modern technology. As a result, the officers and employees will also be giving good performance in the future, too.”

Presently, the demand of electricity of the state is 28 thousand megawatt and it is increasing day by day. It is necessary to boost the capacity of transmission of electricity to cater the additional demand in the near future. Considering the paucity of traditional fuels, the government policy emphasizes on giving priority for energy generation through the non -conventional energy sources.

Generating electricity by using new and renewable energy sources is extremely important and keeping this in view, the union government has extended the goal of generating 500 Gigawatt electricity till the year 2030 through such sources. From this point of view, it is necessary to make available transmission facilities through Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) in order to transmit electricity using new and renewable energy sources in the state as well as across the nation.

The MSETCL had participated in the Green Energy Corridor scheme of the union government in order to transmit the energy generated in the energy generating units of the non- conventional energy projects.

According to the target set by the union government, MSETCL is preparing for filing proposals to the tune of 34 hundred crore related to transmission of non- conventional energy projects. MSETCL has set the target of completing these projects under the 3rd phase of Green Energy Corridor.