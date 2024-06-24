MRVC Celebrates International Day of Yoga 2024

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) celebrated International Day of Yoga 2024 with enthusiastic participation from officers and staff across all levels.

The event underscored the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, as well as fostering a sense of unity and community.

The enriching yoga session was led by expert trainers from SRM Dharampur, who guided the participants through various asanas and meditation techniques, emphasizing the theme #YogaforSelfandSociety.

The session highlighted how yoga can be a powerful tool for individual health and societal harmony.

The celebration commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by CMD MRVC Subhash Chand Gupta, Director (Projects) Rajeev Srivastava, and Director (Finance) Smriti Verma.

This auspicious beginning set a serene and focused tone for the event. The programme was ably conducted by Manager (HR) Baburaj Nambiar, whose coordination ensured the smooth flow of activities.

The event was a testament to MRVC's commitment to the holistic well-being of its employees and its dedication to promoting the benefits of yoga within the organization and beyond.