MoU signed between SwissMed School, Switzerland and KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi

KAHER’s, KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Post Graduate Studies and Research Centre, went into a Memorandum of Understanding with SwissMed School, Switzerland.

In his presidential speech of Dr. Prabhakar B.Kore, Chacellor, KAHER, Belagavi said that MoU will help for proper training of Ayurveda and enabling the students to practice and promote Ayurveda globally.

Academic Chair of SwissMed School, Switerzland Dr. Simone Hunziker, explained that school runs 4 years Government of Switerzland approved Diploma in Ayurveda which is based on NCISM Ayurveda curriculum and they are ready to collobrate in education and research. The students will be exchanged for clinical training in Ayurveda from KLE. Mr. Charles Ele Nicollerat, Chancellor, emphasized the importance of dissemination of Ayurvedic knowledge. Dr. U. Indulal, Dean, Ayurveda, explained about the course details.

The program of MOU signing was held in the Presence of Hon’ble Chancellor, Dr. Prabhakar B. Kore, Pro-vice Chancellor Dr. M.S. Mahantshetti, Registrar, Dr. V.A. Kothiwale, Dr. Preeti Dodwad, Member Secretary, KLE HSI, Principal Dr. Suhas Kumar Shetty, Dean of Ayurveda Dr.P G Jadar, Chancellor, Mr. Charles Ele Nicollerat, Dean, Ayurveda, Dr. U. Indulal, Academic Chair, Dr. Simone Hunziker.

The programme will coordinated by Dr. Aziz Arbar and team and vote of thanks is proposed by Dr. Vedantam Giridhar.